What Kind of Housing Does N.H. Need, and Why Don't We Have Enough Of It?

In the southern region of New Hampshire and on the Seacoast, vacancy rates are low, housing prices are high, and there is a lack of affordable housing for families and young adults. In the northern and western parts of the state, substandard housing remains a problem. As part of the The Balance series on NHPR about the cost of living in the Granite State, we look at why our state continues to have issues, and how some cities, like Londonderry, are turning to mixed community developments.

This show will air live at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 13, and again at 7 p.m. The audio and transcript of this discussion will be available after 10 a.m.

GUESTS:

Peter Francese - Demographics and psychographics expert, and Principal of the New England Consulting Group. He is the founder of American Demographics Magazine.

Peter Francese - Demographics and psychographics expert, and Principal of the New England Consulting Group. He is the founder of American Demographics Magazine.

Dean Christon - Executive Director of the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.

Executive Director of the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. Jeff Feingold - Editor for the New Hampshire Business Review.

