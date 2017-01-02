What's Driving The Cost of Prescription Drugs & Why Do Americans Pay More?

Pharmaceutical executives have been in the hot seat, recently facing Congressional outrage over the cost of life-saving drugs, and President-elect Trump has promised action. What is behind these price tags? And if government intervened to lower them, would there be un-intended consequences?
GUESTS:
- Sarah Kliff - Senior editor at Vox.com, where she oversees health, medicine, and education coverage. She is a former reporter with the Washington Post.
- Sydney Lupkin - Correspondent for Kaiser Health News, covering drug prices and specializing in data reporting. She is a former health reporter for ABCNews.com.