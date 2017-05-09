What's Next With North Korea?

The Trump Administration says the "era of strategic patience" is over as the secretive country's regime increasingly threatens the region with both actions and words. We examine the tensions today, their roots going back decades, and the huge importance of North Korea's neighbors, including China and South Korea.

GUESTS:

Jennifer Lind - Associate Professor of Government at Dartmouth College. She focuses on international relations and East Asian international security.

Lawrence C. Reardon - Associate Professor of Political Science and coordinator of Asian Studies at the University of New Hampshire.