Will N.H. Continue Its Medicaid Expansion Program?

By 1 hour ago

The question of whether to continue New Hampshire’s Medicaid expansion program is shaping up to be one of the biggest policy debates on deck.

There are three broad paths on the table.

A cohort of mostly Republicans has opposed the program all along and are likely to continue fighting for repeal. One bill with largely Democratic support would extend the program permanently.

Another bill sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley would extend the program five more years. Bradley hopes some of his Republican colleagues who are skeptical will acknowledge its benefits.

“I think people realize that in the middle of a drug crisis in particular that Medicaid was helping people deal with that and I imagine saved lives and helped people turn their lives around,” Bradley says.

Both bills to extend the program would move it to a managed care model, like the rest of New Hampshire’s Medicaid program. In this model, the state outsources coverage to private companies that have profit incentives to make patients' care less expensive and more efficient.

Medicaid Expansion
NH Politics
Jeb Bradley

Medicaid Expansion Study Panel Recommends Shift to Managed Care

By Nov 8, 2017
Allison Quantz for NHPR

A committee of lawmakers, health and insurance officials studying the future of New Hampshire’s Medicaid expansion voted unanimously on Wednesday to recommend moving the program toward a managed care model in 2019 and beyond.

Gatsas Avoids Taking Stance On Medicaid Expansion During Mayoral Debate

By Nov 2, 2017
Dan Tuohy for NHPR

Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas and candidate Joyce Craig spent a good portion of  Thursday debate on NHPR’s The Exchange talking about the opioid crisis.

The two candidates more or less saw eye to eye on the issue - that is, except when it came to re-upping Medicaid expansion.

Panel Studying Medicaid Expansion to Hear Updated Analysis

By Sep 27, 2017

New Hampshire lawmakers are getting more information about their options as they consider the fate of the state's expanded Medicaid program.

Medicaid expansion, made possible through President Barack Obama's health care overhaul law, subsidizes health care for low-income people. Federal officials recently expressed concern that the state may be out of compliance with federal rules because it relied on voluntary contributions from insurance companies and hospitals to cover some of the state's costs to put people on private insurance.

Keno Comes To N.H. Cities, N.H. Lawmakers Weigh Medicaid Expansion Fix

By The Exchange Sep 19, 2017

On this episode: The lottery game keno heads to individual cities for approval by voters. Supporters hope it will boost local economies, while critics worry about gambling. And later in the show, Senator Jeb Bradley updates us on efforts to improve Medicaid Expansion. 


In Wake of Great Dane Case, N.H. Lawmakers Seek to Tighten Commercial Breeding Rules

By Dec 26, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

After a high profile case of animal cruelty, New Hampshire lawmakers are working on legislation to tighten commercial breeding regulations.

Sen. Bradley Defends Medicaid Expansion, Says Program Can Be Improved

By Feb 1, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

Senator Jeb Bradley says New Hampshire’s approach to Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act has been a success, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be improved.