Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday, N.H. Town Meeting Day

Another nor'easter is developing, and this winter storm watch coincides Tuesday with New Hampshire's annual Town Meeting day.

The National Weather Service issued the storm alert for all of Tuesday and until Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The updated forecast Sunday indicates snowfall of at least a couple of inches across the Granite State.

Snow accumulation projections include:

Concord: 4- to 7- inches,

Greater Portsmouth: 5- to 10,

Nashua: 4- to 10,

Mount Washington Valley: 4- to 8,

Keene: 4- to 8,

Upper Valley: 3- to 5

New Hampshire's traditional Town Meeting season comes each March for most communities (by law, it falls on the second Tuesday in March, unless a town has enacted an alternate provision). A snow storm last year prompted postponements and ignited a debate that is still continuing, about who has the authority to postpone and reschedule these important town governmental sessions.

