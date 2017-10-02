Related Programs: 
Women Vets Seek Safe Space For Care After Flood At Manchester VA

  • Veteran Cindy McGuirk speaks up for women veterans at a town hall meeting addressing concerns about the Manchester VA on July 31, 2017.
When a pipe burst at the Manchester VA Medical Center last July, the ensuing flood ruined spaces where veterans meet their doctors. One of those spaces was dedicated to women's health. Now, as the VA rebuilds itself, some see an opportunity to improve the experience for women veterans.

Before July's flood, to get to the women's health clinic at the Manchester VA, women needed to walk through the front door, climb a flight of stairs to the elevator, and ride it up to the sixth floor.

Veteran Cindy McGuirk hated that elevator ride. "Because I always get pushed back and then they all start talking. 'Hi, how you doing?' And i know they mean well, but I need to get the hell out of there," she says.

McGuirk has PTSD. When she was in the Army during desert storm, she says she was repeatedly gang-raped by male soldiers. So being in a tight little space with men is stressful, to say the least.

"So I stop the elevator and I take the stairs because I can't handle it," she says.

On the sixth floor, the space reserved for women was really small—like a closet, McGuirk says. "I mean essentially it's this little room. It has two exam rooms, the nurse's office, and then the secretary," she says.

McGuirk says this is not acceptable. She says women need a bigger space with a separate entrance, so other women who have experienced military sexual trauma can avoid stressful encounters with men.

"Because we're just as important as all the other veterans. But we're not treated that way."

The flood wiped out the Manchester VA women's clinic on the sixth floor. For now, women receive their care on the first floor—with men.

Laura Caisse is the Women Veterans Program Manager at the Manchester VA. She says the women's clinic will be redesigned.

"The clinic now will have a complete separate waiting room that is not impacted in the hallway. They will have a complete separate waiting room to come into. They can feel that their care is sensitive and private."

But it'll still be on the sixth floor, with no separate entrance from the outside. The work-around, Caisse says, is that women who feel uncomfortable can ask for a VA escort.

That's not enough, says Democratic Congresswoman Annie Kuster. She wants a separate entrance for women vets, like the one at the VA in White River Junction, Vermont.

"I think Manchester has fallen behind the times, frankly, and this is an opportunity. Certainly I can tell you that you'll have the strong support from the federal delegation to back you up with that," Kuster said recently at a field hearing looking at recent failures of leadership at the Manchester VA. Kuster says that support includes additional funding if necessary.

Fewer than half of all VA Medical Centers in the country have a free-standing women's clinic. Patty Hayes, Chief Consultant in Women’s Health Services for the Veterans Health Administration, oversees women's healthcare at the VA. She says not all women want to be separate.

"They don't want to be seen as that different," Hayes says. "They will tell me things like: 'A soldier is a soldier is a soldier. I just want my healthcare from someone who knows how to take care of me.'"

Hayes says women need to have a choice. Right now the Manchester VA does not have plans for a free-standing women's clinic.

Of course, physical space at the VA is just part of the healthcare picture for women vets. Legislation co-introduced earlier this year by Senator Maggie Hassan aims to enhance care for women veterans by expanding peer-to-peer counseling for victims of sexual assault and enhancing maternity care. That bill is currently stalled.

Right now the Manchester VA is rebuilding the women's clinic. Officials say is scheduled to re-open in early November. 

Related Content

'Deborah Sampson Act' Aims to Provide Equitable Care to Woman Veterans at VA Hospitals

By Mar 24, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

During America’s Revolutionary War, a woman named Deborah Sampson disguised herself as a man in order to serve in the Continental Army. She served 17 months before being wounded and honorably discharged. Today she has become a symbol of the bravery women have shown in service to our country, and she’s now the namesake of the Deborah Sampson Act, which is legislation designed to addresses gender disparities at VA hospitals. New Hampshire democratic Senator Maggie Hassan co-introduced the legislation. She spoke with NHPR’s Peter Biello.

Manchester VA Director, Chief of Staff Removed Pending Investigation

By Jul 16, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

Two top officials at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Manchester have been removed pending a review of conditions described in a Boston Globe report. Several doctors at the Manchester VA complained in the report of unsanitary operating rooms and alleged substandard care.

North Country Veteran's Death Raises Questions About Hospital Oversight

By Mar 2, 2017
Courtesy of Debbie Delorey

Nearly five years ago, a veteran in New Hampshire’s North Country died while waiting for an appointment through the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vermont. The hospital says “no significant delay” contributed to his death, but the man’s widow disagrees, and questions remain about the process the hospital used to hold itself accountable.

Makeup of N.H. VA Task Force Announced, Some Whistleblowers Say They Were Shut Out of Process

By Sep 14, 2017

The Department of Veterans Affairs has released a list of the twelve people who will serve on a task force looking at the future of health care for New Hampshire veterans.

Since July, a dozen whistleblowers have come forward with allegations of substandard care at the Manchester VA.  One of those whistleblowers, cardiologist Erik Funk, will serve on the task force.

The list also includes four people who are not VA employees and five who are not New Hampshire residents.

Ed Kois, a VA doctor and leader of the whistleblowers, said that's a problem.

12 Named to Manchester VA Medical Review Task Force

By Sep 14, 2017

 

The Manchester VA Medical Center has appointed a 12-member task force to make recommendations on the future of New Hampshire’s only veterans hospital.

The appointments were the latest step toward reform since the Boston Globe reported in July on a whistleblower complaint, which described a fly-infested operating room, surgical instruments that weren’t always sterilized and patients whose conditions were ignored.

White River Junction, Vt. VA Hospital Faced Unusually Large Budget Deficit

By Jan 30, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. experienced one of the worst budget deficits among New England VA hospitals last year.

The hospital needed an additional $8.5 million to meet expenses at the end of the last fiscal year,  roughly four percent of its total budget. The VA regional office in Massachusetts, known as VISN 1, provided that funding.

The White River Junction, Vt. VA hospital serves more than 26,000 veterans in Coos, Grafton, Sullivan and Cheshire Counties in New Hampshire as well as the entire state of Vermont.

Two North Country Veterans' Clinics Set to Close

By Dec 6, 2016
Courtesy / Veterans Administration

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. has scheduled two town hall meetings next week in New Hampshire’s North Country to discuss the closing of facilities in Colebrook and Berlin that offer primary care and lab services to veterans.