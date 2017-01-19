The Women's March on Washington

The day after Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to protest in the Capitol and in cities around the country, including New Hampshire. But about forty percent of female voters chose Trump, and so more widespread unity may be an elusive cause.
GUESTS:
- Terie Norelli - Former Democratic speaker of the NH House of Representatives and a longtime state representative.
- Elizabeth Ossoff - Professor in the Psychology department of Saint Anselm College. She studies politics and the media and the psychology of gender.
- Fran Wendleboe - Former Republican representative. She is on the management team of the 603 Alliance.