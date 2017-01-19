The Women's March on Washington

Following the New Hampshire Presidential Primaries last February, NHPR’s Sean Hurley went to visit the bellwether town of Shelburne, where the voting numbers almost exactly matched those of the State as a whole.

With the inauguration upon us, Sean wanted to find out what the people of Shelburne were saying about our incoming president. So he went back to the place the locals gather each week – the town dump.

Note: As with all of Sean Hurley's stories, we recommend listening to the audio