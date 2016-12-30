Work to Replace Sarah Mildred Long Bridge Continues

Transportation officials say work to replace the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine is on schedule despite the cold weather.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that traffic on the Portsmouth side of the Piscataqua River has been rerouted this past week as workers add new roadway segments to pier one.

Ron Taylor, of the Maine Department of Transportation, says a vehicle span will be connected over the Market Street Extension in the third week of January. He says construction of the new bridge remained on schedule and on budget as of Thursday morning.

Three of four new lift towers are complete. Workers are continuing to finish stacking the tower segments on the last tower.

The new bridge is expected to be fully complete by June 2018.