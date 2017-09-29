Writers on a New England Stage: Atul Gawande

NHPR and The Music Hall present Writers on a New England Stage with Atul Gawande recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. He is a surgeon, public health researcher, and has written four New York Times bestsellers including most recently, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End

Inside Being Mortal, Gawande opens up about how medical school taught him to fight disease and infirmity but not how to talk with patients about the slow decline of aging - or how to approach the end of life. The book journeys through the history of "medicalizing" death to new, innovative approaches that create more autonomy in the lives of our aged population without sacrificing safety. 

 

Writers on a New England Stage

