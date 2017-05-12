Writers on a New England Stage: Diane Rehm

NHPR and The Music Hall present Writers on a New England Stage with Diane Rehm recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. The Peabody Award-winning public radio host of The Diane Rehm Show has written four books, including one with her husband, John Rehm, about the rewards and challenges of a long marriage.

Her most recent book, On My Own, is about living without him. John Rehm, a longtime attorney for the US State Department, decided to die after years of suffering through the debilitating effects of Parkinson's disease...though state law prevented John's doctor from assisting his death. On My Own is a moving, sometimes startlingly frank account of their 54 year marriage, his illness, death and how she slowly reclaimed her life afterwards.