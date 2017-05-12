Related Programs: 
Writers on a New England Stage: Diane Rehm

By Word of Mouth 47 minutes ago
  • David J. Murray/ ClearEyePhoto.com

NHPR and The Music Hall present Writers on a New England Stage with Diane Rehm recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. The Peabody Award-winning public radio host of The Diane Rehm Show has written four books, including one with her husband, John Rehm, about the rewards and challenges of a long marriage.

Her most recent book, On My Own, is about living without him. John Rehm, a longtime attorney for the US State Department, decided to die after years of suffering through the debilitating effects of Parkinson's disease...though state law prevented John's doctor from assisting his death. On My Own is a moving, sometimes startlingly frank account of their 54 year marriage, his illness, death and how she slowly reclaimed her life afterwards.

Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Krista Tippett

By Word of Mouth Mar 24, 2017
© David J. Murray / ClearEyePhoto.com

NHPR and The Music Hall present Writers on a New England Stage with Krista Tippett recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. She’s the New York Times best-selling author of Einstein's God and more recently Becoming Wise, and host of the public radio show and podcast On Being. Since the program launched in 2003, she's spoken to hundreds of activists, scientists, scholars, religious leaders and spiritual seekers. Becoming Wise draws from that store of accumulated knowledge to reveal creative, original thinking and approaches to living a whole-hearted, hopeful life. 

Writers on a New England Stage: Anthony Doerr

By Word of Mouth Apr 21, 2017
Courtesy of the Music Hall

NHPR and The Music Hall present Writers on a New England Stage with Anthony Doerr, recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See tells the stories of two teenagers swept up in the brutality of World War II. Much has been made of the fact that the book was a ten-year journey for Doerr, but during our conversation, it became clear that that novel was just one facet--and one result--of his free-range inquisitiveness and sense of wonder. Anthony Doerr stood to one corner of the stage with an excitable restlessness, beside a giant screen and a variety of slides, which he used to help tell the story of how his ten-year novel came to be.

Writers on a New England Stage: Mario Batali

By Word of Mouth Nov 30, 2016
David J. Murray, ClearEyePhoto.com

Today, NHPR and the music hall present Writers on a New England Stage with Mario Batali recorded live at the Music Hall in Portsmouth. Batali is a celebrity chef, entrepreneur, restaurateur, television star and passionate advocate for simple, regional food. He is author, or co-author, of 7 cookbooks on Italian food, wine and culture, one on Spanish specialties, and three of American recipes, including his most recent Big American Cookbook.