A Year After It Began, A Check-In On N.H.'s 'Felonies First' Program

By 35 minutes ago

Credit Bloomsberries vis Flickr CC

It’s been exactly one year since the New Hampshire Courts began a major change in how felonies are prosecuted. 

Traditionally, each felony offense had to make its way through two courts: local courts, with police prosecutors, then superior court, with county prosecutors, before it could be resolved. Many say this means cases cost more and take longer to resolve than they need to.

The Felonies First pilot project began in Strafford, and Cheshire counties in January 2016, and in Belknap county six months later. It was designed to streamline the process.

Sarah Blodgett heads up New Hampshire’s Judicial Council. A year into the project, she said "We are definitely seeing efficiencies for municipalities and the court system. That kicked in right away."

Those efficiencies equate to money saved for towns and the state. Still, Blodgett says, “it really is too soon to make any definitive conclusions.”

That’s because County Attorneys are now getting more cases, and earlier, which means counties are seeing additional costs. The project's backers anticipated this outcome. The remaining question is whether there are still net savings.

In the meantime, defense attorneys remain skeptical. The Felonies First legislation made probable cause hearings, which were once automatic, optional and at the discretion of a judge. Additionally, many argue the new process doesn’t give defendants enough access to their attorneys before the first court date.

NH Judicial Council Report on Felonies First

Tags: 
Felonies First
Criminal Justice

Related Content

Defense Attorneys Push Back Against Court Efficiency Effort

By Apr 14, 2015
gavel
SalFalko, Mentus Media / Flickr Creative Commons

 

For more than a decade leaders in New Hampshire’s courts have been trying to modernize the state’s judicial system. In 2001 they began a major effort to digitized files. More recently, they’ve consolidated the lower courts.

On Thursday, the House begins hearings on an effort to speed up felony prosecutions.

Although the bill would create a trial phase in just two counties, debate over the proposed change is rippling through the state’s criminal justice community.

 

How It Works Now

Supreme Court: No End To 'Debtor's Prison' In N.H.

By Oct 19, 2016
Credit mikecogh via Flickr Creative Commons

The issue of “debtors' prisons” in New Hampshire will now likely come before the Legislature. That’s after the state’s highest court rejected change in court rules that would guarantee an attorney for people facing jail time for unpaid court fines. 

Black In Blue: A Profile Of Police Sergeant Lakeisha Phelps

By Oct 11, 2016

As a rookie officer in Nashua, N.H., Sergeant Lakeisha Phelps owned a little blue sports car. “One of the troopers would stop me like every other night,” she says, laughing. Phelps worked midnight shifts, and arrived in Nashua around 11 at night.

Hassan Signs 'Felonies First' Bill Into Law

By Jul 15, 2015
www.BackgroundNow.com / Flickr/Creative Commons

Gov. Maggie Hassan has signed into law a bill meant to streamline felony cases.

Under the so-called Felonies First model, felony cases will be handled in the superior court system, instead of starting in circuit courts.

It also eliminates holding a probable cause hearing as a right. Instead, a judge will now determine if one is warranted.

The Strafford and Cheshire county superior courts will pilot the program starting in January. It will expand to Belknap County Superior Court in July of 2016.

'Felonies First' Bill Passes N.H. House

By Jun 3, 2015

Three New Hampshire counties are on track to begin next year a streamlined system for processing felonies that removes the automatic probable cause hearing.

Today, all arrests begin in a local court, and anyone charged with a crime gets a probable cause hearing. But according to a bill passed by the House Wednesday, felony crimes will begin in the county courthouse starting in July of next year. Defendants will then have to petition a judge for a probable cause hearing -- that’s when the court determines if its more likely than not the crime occurred.