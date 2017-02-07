2017 Murrows Entry - Continuing Coverage: Election 2016 in New Hampshire

Entry note: An audio montage of this submission is featured below, but you can also listen by referring to the file uploaded to the entry form.

It’s no secret that politics is the unofficial state sport in New Hampshire. And coming off a raucous presidential primary campaign in early 2016, NHPR’s team of reporters, editors and producers was already moving at top speed heading into that year’s state-level elections.

With multiple key offices up for grabs, our newsroom set out to cover these local races comprehensively and creatively. We planned with several goals in mind: introduce a crop of relatively unknown candidates to our audience; focus on the issues shaping the races without drowning our listeners in minutia; and bring a sense of surprise, creativity and fun to our daily coverage.

And while much of our reporting focused on the hustle and bustle of the campaign trail, we also reported stories that touched only tangentially on the political fight du jour, but tried to communicate how Granite Staters are feeling about the present political climate.

Listen to a montage of the NHPR's election coverage:

Listen to the montage

Featured audio stories:

5.25.16: Joint Fundraising in the Ayotte-Hassan Senate Race

4.20.16: Gerrymandering and the Republican N.H. Advantage

9.1.16: The LLC Loophole in the New Hampshire Governor's Race

7.14.16: The Shelburne Identity

9.6.16: Van Ostern's Yogurt-Filled Gubernatorial Campaign

9.14.16: How Much Power Does New Hampshire's Governor Have, Anyway? (Not Much!)

10.17.16: A Congressional Candidate's Business Record Under Scrutiny

10.27.16: Growing Up Sununu

11.2.16: Hassan's Running on a Strong N.H. Economy, but Can She Take Credit?

11.2.16: Ayotte Runs Toward the Middle in Senate Race

11.3.16: Student Voices from a Bellwether City

11.8.16: Live Election Night Broadcast

11.10.16: Is Tiny Newfields New Hampshire's New Seat of Power?

Additional stories:

8.12.16: Trump's Influence on a Tight State Senate Race

10.4.16: Planned Parenthood's Role in the N.H. Governor's Race

10.6.16: The Outhouse Ballot Box

10.18.16: A Closer Look at a Rare Swing State Senate District

10.24.16: "Businessman" Gubernatorial Candidate Colin Van Ostern's Political Operative Past

11.4.16: Tiny State Senate Races Could Have a Big Policy Impact

11.7.16: Arm Wrestling and Organizing - The Final Push in the Governor's Race