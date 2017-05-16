Libraries Look To The Future

We look at how digital technology is challenging public libraries to redefine their role in the 21st century. While many still enjoy borrowing books, libraries are using social media and digital technology to expand their programs and establish themselves as vibrant community spaces. In rural New Hampshire, they also provide vital access to technology for residents.

GUESTS:

Jeffrey Hoover - Library Design Director with Tappe Architects.

Library Design Director with Tappe Architects. Amy Lappin - Deputy director of Lebanon Public Libraries.

Deputy director of Lebanon Public Libraries. Michael York - NH State Librarian.

.