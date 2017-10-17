Related Program: 
Manchester VA Plans to Relocate Women's Clinic

    Peter Biello / NHPR

The Manchester VA is responding to criticism about the medical center's women's clinic. The clinic is currently on the 6th floor, accessible by a flight of stairs or an elevator.

A report on NHPR described how women who have suffered military sexual trauma can find riding in that elevator with men stressful.

In response, the state's congressional delegation requested that the women's clinic be moved to the first floor and given a separate entrance from the outside.

Interim Manchester VA Medical Center director Al Montoya says he's drawn up plans to honor the delegation's requests, and hopes the VA regional office will approve them this week.

"As a department, we see that there's an increasing number of female veterans, and we need to make sure that the space is appropriate for that," says Montoya.

The timeline for completing construction on the new space is rough, Montoya says, but if the plan is approved, the new first-floor clinic would open in one or two years.

In the meantime, Manchester VA officials are encouraging female veterans to get in touch with them and provide feedback on the new clinic's design.

Delegation Calls for Improved Care for Women at VA Hospital

By Oct 9, 2017

New Hampshire's congressional delegation is calling for improved facilities for women who receive care at the only veterans' hospital in the state.

The Democratic delegation says the current women's health clinic on the sixth floor of the Manchester VA Medical Center was damaged during a flood in July. They want to make sure women receive care in an appropriate setting during the rebuilding period.

Women Vets Seek Safe Space For Care After Flood At Manchester VA

By Oct 2, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

When a pipe burst at the Manchester VA Medical Center last July, the ensuing flood ruined spaces where veterans meet their doctors. One of those spaces was dedicated to women's health. Now, as the VA rebuilds itself, some see an opportunity to improve the experience for women veterans.

Before July's flood, to get to the women's health clinic at the Manchester VA, women needed to walk through the front door, climb a flight of stairs to the elevator, and ride it up to the sixth floor.

Manchester VA Whistleblower Announces Bid for Congress

By Oct 4, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

One of the dozen Manchester VA whistleblowers has announced his candidacy for Congress.

Stewart Levenson says he will challenge Democrat Annie Kuster in New Hampshire's second district as a Republican.

He and other doctors came forward last summer with allegations of leadership failures at the Manchester VA that resulted in patient harm. 

Delegation Again Pushes for Full-Service Veterans Hospital

By Sep 25, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation are again pushing for a full-service veterans hospital.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has said that a task force he appointed would develop a plan to provide "full services" in New Hampshire.

But Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and others in the delegation worry the VA is backing away from that plan.

A subsequent announcement on the task force emphasizes the hospital should "best meet the needs" of the state's veterans.