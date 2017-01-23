N.H. Lawmakers to Hear Overview on Problems at DCYF

New Hampshire lawmakers this week will hear about a report released last month which shed a bad light on the state’s child protective services.

This presentation is fitting given that lawmakers expect to consider several bills this session aimed at addressing shortfalls at DCYF.

Some of the problems identified by the recent outside review of the agency include a shortage of social workers, lack of training for staff, and limited treatment for children battling substance abuse and mental health issues.

Legislative leaders formed a special joint committee to look specifically at these issues and hope to recommend legislation in the coming months.

In his inaugural address, Governor Chris Sununu said fixing DCYF is a top priority for his administration – calling these shortfalls quote “unacceptable.”