N.H. Police Chief Warns Gun Bill Headed Toward Gov. Sununu's Desk Could Compromise Public Safety

N.H. is heading with seeming inevitability toward joining the states that do not require a special permit to carry a concealed weapon. Governor Sununu is expected to sign SB12, which has passed both the Senate and the House, mostly along party lines.

Similar bills have failed in the past. Former Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan twice vetoed similar efforts.

Supporters of repealing the permit requirement say local officials too often deny permits.

“The vetting process for license to carry is very broken. Innocent people, even on renewals, are being denied," said Republican Rep. JR Hoell, of Dunbarton, on The Exchange. "And the rate is high enough, and the cost is substantial enough, that it's creating real problems. We've come to the legislature, as gun owners, a number of times and said, can we fix this?”

Hoell points to Vermont, which has never had a permit process, and to Maine, which he says has not seen a drastic rise in crime after repealing its concealed carry law – called “constitutional carry” by gun-rights groups.

But Tuftonboro Police Chief Chief Andrew Shagoury said comparing the two states is misleading because Maine has a number of restrictions – on where you can carry guns, for instance – that New Hampshire does not have.

Shagoury is first vice president with the N.H. Association of Chiefs of Police, which has called SB12 “dangerous,” in part because it removes the ability of police to deny a permit to someone they deem as dangerous.

“What we're talking about in SB12 is not what Maine has,” Shagoury said. “In Maine it's against the law to carry a concealed weapon in a bar, and it's against the law to be intoxicated, it's actually a crime to do those things, and you lose your license if you do those things.”

“There's far more restrictions in almost every other state than New Hampshire," he said. "You can't carry them in schools, you have to submit fingerprints, you have to show training or suitability, ability, to get your license. None of that is in SB12 or in New Hampshire. Not that we advocated any of that, but I'm just saying, it's an apples to oranges comparison to say what Maine has and what we have."

For the full Exchange discussion of Gun Rights and Restrictions, listen here.