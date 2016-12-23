This Week in N.H. News: Skunks, Santas and Plenty of Stories to Make Even Scrooge Smile

Whether you're celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Festivus or something else entirely, we're wishing you the happiest holidays as this weekend approaches! If you need a break between wrapping presents and baking cookies, or need a distraction during your layover on your holiday flight home, scroll on. (And don't forget: You can unwrap our weekly newsletters each week in your inbox. Just sign up right here.)

Quid Pro Quo On Display in Concord

It's no secret that lawmakers sometimes negotiate backroom deals in exchange for political support or other favors — it's just not every day that you actually hear them acknowledge that out loud. But House Speaker Shawn Jasper was candid in acknowledging just such a deal this week — in this case, he was trying to explain why he appointed a lawmaker with a criminal record, Rep. Frank Sapareto, as vice chair of the House Criminal Justice Committee.

In 2013, Sapareto was convicted of assaulting two people during a domestic dispute involving his former girlfriend and her son. Jasper says Sapareto will remain on as the committee's vice chairman, in part because he promised it to Sapareto in exchange for support in his run for speaker.

Paige Sutherland reported the story, and you can read it here.

Report: N.H. Child Services Failing Abused Kids

An independent report on New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families says the state falls short of its obligation to protect abused and neglected children. The report puts the responsibility for fixing that broken system – and protecting New Hampshire’s most vulnerable residents – in the hands of lawmakers.

Click here to read Jack Rodolico's story on the report and to find out what some lawmakers are saying about its conclusions. You can also read the full 100+ pages of the report right here.

With More Taking Flight, Expect Plenty of Droning About Drone Policy

You might be surprised how many drones are already hovering around New Hampshire's skies. Right now, there are more than 2,500 registered in the Granite State - and this has some lawmakers concerned that federal rules around drones aren't sufficient.

You can read Paige Sutherland's story on drones right here, and while you're in it, check out the interactive version of the map pictured to the right to see where, exactly, the most drones are registered in New Hampshire.

Can Tiny Houses Help Solve N.H.'s Not-So-Tiny Workforce Shortage?

By all accounts, commercial and residential construction is on the rebound in New Hampshire. But many general contractors say an aging workforce limits how much the market can grow. That’s why the New Hampshire Home Builders Association is leading a new effort to coax young people into the trade and connect them with local businesses.

Click here to read Sheryl Rich-Kern's story about a high school program that's using tiny house builds to teach valuable skills.

A Big Deal For Manchester's Millyard

The Department of Defense has awarded 80 million dollars to fund a new bio-research and manufacturing institute in Manchester. The institute will focus on bio-manufacturing tissue and organs, particularly for those in the armed services, and plans to establish New Hampshire as a hub for scientific innovation.

Click here to read Peter Biello's look into who's going to be running the initiative, and how many jobs it could bring to the region.

In Other News

This show has everything: skunks, bears, scenic views of the Granite State, intrepid N.H. Fish and Game officers, alligators… And if the trailer’s any indication, you'll want to have your DVR ready for “North Woods Law: New Hampshire” when it launches next year. (NHPR, North Woods Law)

Should town employees be allowed to bring an infant grandchild to work? An Atkinson tax collector is doing just that, sparking a larger conversation about policies around children at the workplace. (Union Leader)

Whether you’re stocking up for holiday parties or just trying to revamp your weekly grocery routine, UNH Extension’s offering some advice on how to better buy local during the winter. (SoundNH)

In Concord and Portsmouth, community members gathered to pay their respects to pay their respects to those who died while homeless this year. (Concord Monitor, Seacoast Online)

Manchester alone is home to hundreds of homeless teens. Get to know what life is like for them in this in-depth profile. (New Hampshire Magazine)

A 27-year-old who coaches the Seacoast United Pirates baseball team is poised to receive a potentially life-changing liver transplant from longtime friend and fellow (soccer) coach in Vermont. (Seacoast Online)

If you’re interested in reading some of the state’s emerging literary voices, you might check out a new collection of works published by students at Kennett High School — all proceeds go to a local charity to support cancer patients. (Conway Daily Sun)

Despite a contentious debate over its financial standing, new figures show that Carroll County’s 164-year-old farm appears to have turned a modest profit in recent years. (Conway Daily Sun)

A Newmarket woman who turned her life around after being convicted of heroin distribution, earning recognition as a runner and a local business owner, was one of 78 people formally pardoned by President Obama this week. (Seacoast Online)

A longtime journalist and “widely respected spokesman for the state’s north,” John Harrigan spent decades telling the stories of the Granite State — but a new profile offers readers a chance to get to know a little more about the man behind those bylines. (New Hampshire Magazine)

If your end-of-year playlists are feeling a little stale, you could try checking out some of these standout albums from local artists around the Seacoast. (SoundNH)

Reasons to Be Cheerful, No Matter How You Celebrate

(Some of our favorite seasonal stories of the last week — mixed in with some old favorites that seemed worth revisiting — that will hopefully help even the biggest Grinches around the Granite State get into the holiday spirit.)