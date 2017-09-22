You Asked, We Answered: Does N.H. Have a Signature Food?

By & 31 minutes ago

Is boiled dinner *really* New Hampshire's signature dish? Because yeah, that seems kind of sad.
Credit wine4food.com

It is that time of year when Honeycrisp apples are abundant, orchards are packed with families, and the leaves are just starting to turn. And one of the best ways to celebrate the onset of fall is indulging in New England’s seasonal food traditions.

But when it comes to regional foods, what is quintessentially New Hampshire, and what’s just New England-y? 

You can get cider donuts in Massachusetts or Maine, or maple syrup in Vermont. Which brings us to a question posed by a listener for our Only In NH series:

“Does New Hampshire actually have any signature foods? I saw once that their signature dish was 'boiled dinner' ...which sounds really sad.”

To investigate this question about New Hampshire’s signature regional foods, we called Eric Wochholz, curator of historic landscapes at Strawberry Banke Museum in Portsmouth.

Eric gave us some background on the regional foods of New England - which, like most other of American food history, is a story about immigration.

"Here in New England it’s really a melting pot of what was brought here versus what was adopted as Europeans learned more and more about Native American culture, and their way of cultivating, and their traditional recipes of preservation."

Crops like corn, beans, and squash; pickling and drying fruits, meat, and veggies; maple sugaring... these are some of the essential Native American traditions adopted - or appropriated, really - into our local diet.

Senior producer Taylor Quimby makes the case for cider donuts as New Hampshire's signature food
Credit NHPR Staff

Another important factor - geography. Southern foodways are rich with agricultural influences that weren’t available in the Northeast - where industry was more important than crop production.

"One of the issues in the north was this was the manufacturing hub," Wochholz says.

Which explain why New Hampshire is remembered more for its paper mills than its peaches. Of course, culture plays a huge role in our historical foodways - and not just the Native influences. We also had traditions blow in from the North…by way of Europe.

"The aspect of courses was certainly a French influence when it came to separating things and going through a progression go through a meal...as opposed to having central entrees," Wochholz explains.

And speaking of French influence, here’s a possible contender for New Hampshire’s signature dish: che casserole, first invented by a French-Canadian immigrant in Berlin in 1886. That’s according to Wikipedia anyway - the tale has inspired some arguments in our office about what technically is and is not a casserole.

A vintage New Hampshire cookbook
Credit NHPR Staff

Either way, New England’s food traditions can seem a bit bland when compared with the spicy gumbos and jumbalayas African and Caribbean influence of the Gulf, or BBQ in the south. Our cuisine has a touch of the hardscrabble Puritan vibe.

Except maybe on the coast.

"There is this dominating aspect of European old world traditions in cuisine. In my opinion," Wochholz says, "I think the original question was what’s really signature to New Hampshire - it’s gotta be seafood.

Which makes sense. Seafood pulled in in Portsmouth is as tasty as what gets pulled in Bangor. But with only a few miles of coastline, New Hampshire will never be known for seafood the way our neighboring state is, what with all those clam shacks and restaurants advertising fresh ‘Maine Lobstah’.

Meanwhile, Iowa claims corn and Vermont has maple syrup...and cheddar.

Which leaves us with… boiled dinner? That is kind of sad.

Boiled dinner usually appears on New England menus in the form of a corned beef brisket, or ham, hemmed in by a variety of root vegetables, along with a couple thick slices of limp cabbage....all of which turns to mush.

It is - as the name would suggest boiled - the sort of practical meal that looks as if it should be capitalized. Boiled Dinner - a proper noun. It’s history, though, is less austere.

A reasonable question for Eric Wolchholz: "Was it considered a peasant food?"

"It was. it’s kind of like the history of lobster. Lobster originally was a peasant food. They were boiling mostly European crops… cabbage, cauliflower, leafy kolwarts, the brassicas. They often called it the 'gentlemen’s dinner' if enhanced with meat stocks.

We looked online and it’s true that you will find the occasional article listing boiled dinner as New Hampshire’s signature dish, although some other New England states might debate the claim. Regardless, it is a meal you’ll find served at local bed n’ breakfasts and village restaurants...for now anyway.

A recipe for "White Mountain Cake", from The Housekeepers' Assistant, 1893, courtesy of The Esta Kramer Collection of American Cookery at Bowdoin College.

Want to hear the rest of this story? Scroll up to listen to the audio version, or click here to hear it on Word of Mouth.

To submit your question about New Hampshire or your community, visit our Only in NH project page right here.

Tags: 
Only in NH
Food

Related Content

You Asked, We Answered: Why Does Portsmouth Shut Down at 9 p.m.?

By Sep 18, 2017

New Hampshire has long been graying. And without a major metro area that draws young adults, it can reinforce a stereotype of the state as that quiet, bucolic territory in the middle of New England.

With that in mind, one listener asked our Only in NH series: Why does Portsmouth shut down at 9 p.m.?

NHPR’s Jimmy Gutierrez stepped out for a night on the town looking for answers. It's a question often asked in some towns. But Portsmouth? Doesn't the Port City have a bustling night scene? 

You Asked, We Answered: Can You Get Away with Murder in N.H.'s Unincorporated Towns?

By Sep 8, 2017
mwms1916 via Flickr Creative Commons / https://flic.kr/p/T2RUKY

As part of our continuing series Only in NH, in which listeners ask questions about the state and their communities, we sometimes hear from people much closer to our newsroom.

In this case, we got a question from NHPR's own Digital Director, Rebecca Lavoie. (And we should note, Rebecca's also a true crime author, so that may have influenced her curiosity!) 

She asked:

You Asked, We Answered: Why Are So Many N.H. Towns Split Up Into Villages?

By Sep 8, 2017

All over New Hampshire, towns are divided into even smaller communities; Barnstead contains Center Barnstead, Barnstead Parade, and South Barnstead. There’s Conway, North Conway and Center Conway. Chocorua, South Tamworth, Wonalancet, and Whittier - are all part of the town of Tamworth.

This prompted a listener to our Only in New Hampshire series to write in and ask ,why are so many towns split up this way?

NHPR’s Molly Donahue found the answer to that question with a visit to Grafton.

Listen to the story:

You Asked, We Answered: Why Is N.H.'s Branding Still Focused on the Old Man of the Mountain?

By Sep 1, 2017
NHPR Staff

It's been fourteen years since the Old Man of the Mountain collapsed, but New Hampshire residents are still used to seeing him all over the state. One of listeners is asking, "Why?"

As part of our series Only in NH, in which we answer questions from around the state about New Hampshire oddities, producer Taylor Quimby tries to get to the bottom of that question.

You Asked, We Answered: Are Roundabouts Becoming More Common in N.H.?

By Aug 25, 2017
New Hampshire Department of Transportation

In our continuing Only in New Hampshire series, we answer your questions and explore your state. Today, producer Hannah McCarthy find an explanation for what may be the state's most perplexing intersection.