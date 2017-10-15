Nashua Rep. Steve Negron Files Papers to Run for Congress

State Rep. Steve Negron is now a Republican candidate for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District.

Negron, of Nashua, signed candidate papers with the Federal Election Commission on Friday. A formal announcement is expected soon. A video is now on his campaign website. "We are coming back to take our state," he says in the video. "I want to be part of a movement that returns the state to the people, to return a government restrained only by the Constitution."

Former House Majority Leader Jack Flanagan of Brookline and Dr. Stewart Levenson of Hopkinton, one of the whistleblowers at the Manchester VA Center, are already in the race for the GOP nomination.

The Republicans hope to challenge U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH, in 2018.

Negron, a first-term legislator representing Nashua's ward 5, has been weighing a run for months. He is a small businessman and a retired U.S. Air Force officer.

The Exchange will review the 2018 congressional races on Monday.