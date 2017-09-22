N.H. Schools Respond to Allegations of Racist Attacks With Diversity Training, Soul Searching

New Hampshire schools and communities have been doing some serious soul searching after reports of racist incidents in which children were harassed verbally and physically, resulting in neck injuries for one boy after an alleged attempted lynching.

Right now, many are in response mode.

What are the best strategies in school settings for addressing racial tension or preventing it from happening in the first place?

GUESTS:

Eric Jackson: President of the Greater Manchester NAACP and Pastor at Brookside Congregational Church in Manchester. As President of the Greater Manchester NAACP, Jackson has worked on issues of racial equity in the Manchester schools.

: Social studies teacher for 20 years at the Kearsarge Regional Middle School. Middleton McGoodwin : Superintendent of the Claremont School District.

: Superintendent of the Claremont School District. Tom White: Coordinator of Educational Outreach at the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College.

