2017 Murrows Entry - Overall Excellence

New Hampshire Public Radio’s mission is to report on the people and events shaping life in New Hampshire in ways that inform, challenge and surprise our audience. We do this by telling the kinds of stories that illuminate what it’s like to live in this small, sometimes weird, always fascinating state.
Our journalists seek out the stories that only we can tell, with a focus on creative use of sound, a feel for place, and a focus on people. Our reporting is rooted in New Hampshire, whether it’s the story of a high school ski jump championship, or an investigation into a major state developer’s environmental record. We send our reporters to national political conventions – and to farm stand outhouses. We’ve invested deeply in reporting on New Hampshire’s drug crisis. We strive to use data in innovative ways – for instance, in our reporting on the impact of gerrymandering – but we never forget that every story needs a compelling human voice to engage listeners.
We’re proud to be New Hampshire’s public radio service, and we’re proud of what we accomplished in 2016. Thank you for considering our submission for Overall Excellence.
Audio rundown:
- Complaints About Toxins Trail New England Developer
- One New Hampshire City, Two Immigration Stories
- In 1st Congressional District, Election Day is Groundhog Day
- For Inmates on Methadone, Forced Detox is Dangerous Cycle
- Trump’s appeal widens rift among New Hampshire's Republicans
- Why Don’t More People in Manchester's Poorest District Vote?
- In Laconia, Fighting the Drug Epidemic is All Hands on Deck Effort
- Meet the N.H. Man Behind Donald Trump’s Campaign
- In the Governor's Race, This Candidate is ALL About Yogurt
- We Have Questions About a Congressional Candidate's Business Record
- Yup, This Outhouse is a Voting Booth (Sort of)
- Gerrymandering and New Hampshire's Republican Advantage
- New Hampshire Educators Grapple With "History Deficit"
- The Exchange – Forum with U.S. Senate Candidate, Governor Maggie Hassan
- New Hampshire Hits Resistance in Investigation of Opioid Marketing
- Through the Looking Glass: How Germany Fought Back Against Its Opioid Crisis
- Reporting from the Republican Convention – Beers With Delegates
- Hope on the Front Lines: Recovery Coaches in Training
- Toxic Water Making New Hampshire Residents Ill
- No Place to Go, Homeless at the PK Motel
- With Unemployment Low, New Hampshire Firms Struggle to Hire
- What's Up With That Huge Backyard Croquet Court in Rye?
- Watching Soda Get Made is More Fun Than Watching Sausage Get Made
- New Ski Jump Has New Hampshire School's Champs Flying High
- Newscast: 09/14/16 New Hampshire state primary, PFOA
Digital & Multimedia
NHPR.org reflects the collective goals shared by our content teams: To ensure our digital content is singular, that it embodies best editorial practices, and that it is continuously evolving as a result of our newsroom's culture of innovation and experimentation.
The content linked below represents the breadth and diversity of our digital work.
Digital-First Multimedia Stories:
- Long-Form (Digital-First Investigation): Complaints About Toxins, Shoddy Construction Trail New England Developer
- Series (Multimedia & Interactives): Where They Stand
- Interactive: NH Senate Candidates on National Security
- Long Form (Digital First Multimedia Feature): No Place to Go - Homeless in New Hampshire
- Series (Multimedia): Hope on the Front Lines of New Hampshire's Opioid Crisis
- Multimedia Feature: How a World War Created a State Park on New Hampshire's Seacoast
- Multimedia Feature: Voices from a Bellwether City
- Multimedia Feature: At This Farm Stand, You Can Cast Your Vote in an Outhouse
- Series (Multimedia): Through the Looking Glass
- Multimedia Feature: In Canterbury, There's a Brewery in the Woods
Digital-Only Stories:
- Weekly Feature (Launched in 2016): Weekly News Rundown Blog
- Long Form: A Digital Revolution? Sanders Reinvents the Online Campaign
- Long Form: Opioid Prescriber's Story a Cautionary Tale as N.H. Faces Growing Crisis
- Long Form/Data: Gerrymandering and the N.H. Republican Advantage
- Data Reporting: Drug Monitoring Program Records Significant Drop in Painkiller Prescriptions
- Long Form/Data: Beyond Senate Race, Outside Money Is Trickling Down-Ballot to N.H. Dems
Election Live Blogs & Resources:
- Election Night 2016 - Live Blog
- Election Day 2016 - Live Blog
- Primary Day/Night Blog 2017
- NHPR's Primary Voters' Guide
- Map: Where to Vote in Your Town
- Maps/Results: 2016 N.H. Primary Results
Maps & Data Stories:
- Interactive map: From Portsmouth to Pittsburg, Mapping 40 Years of the N.H. Primary
- Interactive map: How Has Your Town Voted in Recent Elections?
- Interactive map: These Are the N.H. Towns to Watch on Primary Night
- Did New Voters Drive Trump & Sanders to Victory?
- How Much Did Gerrymandering Shape the Outcome in 2016?
Photos & Video:
- Video Primer: A Citizen's Survival Guide to Outside Spending
- Video Series: Candidates Give (Literal) Elevator Pitches for Votes
- Photo Essay: Thirteen Miles - New Hampshire's Weird and Wonderful Seacoast
Programs & Podcasts:
- Word of Mouth
- The Exchange
- 10-Minute Writers Workshop (Podcast)
- Outside/In (Podcast)